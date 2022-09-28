Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 17.4 %

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.15.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.