Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.47 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
