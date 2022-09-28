Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Given a C$0.86 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 price target on Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midas Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.40 and a 12-month high of C$20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

