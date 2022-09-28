Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.89 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

