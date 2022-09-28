Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 1.1 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

