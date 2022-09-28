StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.38 on Monday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.