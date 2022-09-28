Head-To-Head Contrast: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96% ICC -2.71% -2.47% -0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG Financial Group and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.85 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.46 ICC $61.44 million 0.85 $4.14 million ($0.56) -28.55

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICC beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

