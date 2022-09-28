Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,517,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. Fluor has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

