Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Tenable Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,243. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

