Contrasting TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 3.37 $78.00 million $0.56 49.63 Ooma $192.29 million 1.61 -$1.75 million ($0.03) -423.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.7% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 1 2 6 0 2.56 Ooma 0 1 2 0 2.67

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus target price of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.24%. Given Ooma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 6.26% 15.54% 7.17% Ooma -0.42% -1.40% -0.66%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Ooma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers the Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.