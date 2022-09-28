Financial Contrast: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 136.17%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.09%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -52.42% -87.39% -32.03% AngioDynamics -8.40% -0.04% -0.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and AngioDynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.19 -$24.68 million ($0.97) -5.09 AngioDynamics $316.22 million 2.46 -$26.55 million ($0.68) -29.21

Apollo Endosurgery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

