Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 4.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.