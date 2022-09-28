Head-To-Head Analysis: Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) vs. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Nanobiotix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $10,000.00 106.89 $3.17 million N/A N/A Nanobiotix $3.13 million 41.23 -$55.61 million N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanobiotix.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.0% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech 22,466.90% -168.23% 2,554.45% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Earth Science Tech and Nanobiotix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanobiotix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Earth Science Tech beats Nanobiotix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, aging, and overall wellness. Its products include hemp oils, vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods, and other products. The company markets its products in a range of formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders, and whole herbs through its retail store, clinics, pharmacies, as well as through online. It also provides medical equipment and devices. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

