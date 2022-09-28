Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 118,958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 65.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 88.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth $511,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.