Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $68.60

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services
In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Further Reading
