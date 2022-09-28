Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.03.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

