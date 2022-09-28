The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.93 million, a P/E ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts expect that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,322,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,673,190.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 121,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,777 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Joint by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Joint by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

