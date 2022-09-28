StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Down 1.4 %

MDWD stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.