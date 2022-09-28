StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
MediWound Stock Down 1.4 %
MDWD stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.