Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) to Market Perform

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $579.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

