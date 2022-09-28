Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

