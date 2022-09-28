OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.