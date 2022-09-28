OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

