Morgan Stanley Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $21.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.37% from the company’s current price.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.25. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 264,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 190,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

