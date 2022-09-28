Citigroup Increases Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $11.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

