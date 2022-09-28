InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NVIV stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

