StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

