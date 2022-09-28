Evercore ISI Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.58 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

