National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $1.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,693 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

