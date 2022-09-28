StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

