StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
