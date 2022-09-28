Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
