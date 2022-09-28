Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.