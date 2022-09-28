StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 4.0 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

