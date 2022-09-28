StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
