StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

