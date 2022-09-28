Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $14.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

