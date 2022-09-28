The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

