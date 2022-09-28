The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.