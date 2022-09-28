Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,100 ($13.29). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 739.61. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 912.50 ($11.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,067.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,090.32.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

