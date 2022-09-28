CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

