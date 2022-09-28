StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

