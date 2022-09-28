Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.43 on Monday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

