Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $547.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $26,306. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,115 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

