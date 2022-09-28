StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Down 2.3 %
FWP opened at $3.02 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.
About Forward Pharma A/S
