Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

GOGL opened at $8.00 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

About Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

