Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

