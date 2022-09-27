Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 945 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

