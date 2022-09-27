Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 873 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

