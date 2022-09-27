Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,596 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.19 and a 52 week high of $355.15.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.