Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,821 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.