QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

