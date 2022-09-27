HT Partners LLC Buys 23,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.62 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

