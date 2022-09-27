Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
