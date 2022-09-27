Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

