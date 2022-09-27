Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,565,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,095,000 after purchasing an additional 88,793 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,424,000 after buying an additional 193,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.67. The company has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.